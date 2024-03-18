Hunter shot in head and body by another hunter in Flagler County, police say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A hunter in Flagler County was shot by a fellow hunter over the weekend, according to police.

Officers said the shooting happened Sunday morning in the area of Old Haw Creek Road in Bunnell.

Police said they were called by a man who was hunting turkey and thought he shot an animal.

The hunter soon discovered that he had shot a decoy bird and another hunter nearby was shouting out that he had been shot, according to a report.

Police said the victim was shot in the head and torso with what appeared to be birdshot.

The victim was taken to Halifax Health in Daytona Beach by a medical helicopter.

Officials said the shooter, John Bennett, Sr., expressed remorse for the shooting and showed officers where the incident occurred.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified of the incident and are leading the investigation.

