Gas prices surge in Florida, set new high for the year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Florida will notice higher gas prices this week.

The gas gallon price surged last week, setting a new high for the year.

The state average went up about ten cents a gallon to $3.48.

The cost of crude oil spiked after Ukraine attacked Russian refineries.

Rising gas prices are typical in the spring when demand increases, and refineries switch to the more expensive summer blend.

