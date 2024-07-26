Hollerbach’s German Restaurant to open new Sanford burger concept

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Hollerbach’s German Restaurant will take over the kitchen at a nearby music venue with a new burger concept.

The popular downtown Sanford restaurant on July 26 announced it is leasing space for its Burgerbach’s concept inside Tuffy’s Music Box and Lounge.

The fast-casual restaurant will serve “Oklahoma-style smashed burgers, flavorful chicken sandwiches and frozen treats by Hollerbach’s Executive Chef Patrick Story,” on its menu, according to a release.

