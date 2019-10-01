0 Homeless man entered Volusia County classroom with knife to 'test school's security,' deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies and school officials are trying to figure out how a 51-year-old homeless man who they believe was under the influence of alcohol was able to walk into a classroom with a knife while it was in session.

Deputies said the incident took place Friday when Derek Marlowe walked into Spruce Creek High School and sat down in a classroom full of students.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said procedures were not followed, claiming that school officials are more worried about calling a Code Red and causing a media frenzy than they are about doing what needs to be done.

"They need to understand there is a reason why these things are in place," said Chitwood. "Stop worrying about the perception if we call a Code Red."

According to the arrest report, Marlow appeared belligerent and said he entered the classroom to "test the school's security." The report said Marlow accessed the classroom after a student didn't shut the door all the way, preventing it from locking.

The school's principal, Dr. Todd Sparger, said the school is evaluating the situation and its response.

Although Marlowe is 51, Sparger said there was some uncertainty about whether he was a student or not when it came to calling a Code Red.

Marlowe's criminal record includes arrests for drug possession and battery. He faces charges of trespassing on school grounds, campus disruption and disorderly conduct for this incident.

