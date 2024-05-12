Ocoee assisted-living and memory care facility parent company acquired by New Jersey firm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Validus Senior Living Management, the Tampa-based parent company of Inspired Living at Ocoee, was acquired by Distinctive Living, a Freehold, New Jersey-based operator and developer of active adult, assisted-living, independent living and memory care communities throughout the country.

The companies began to explore this acquisition in 2023 and the transaction closed April 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Company executives were not immediately available for comment.

Read: Man gets boat mural painted on fence city officials made him build to hide vessel

This acquisition will further expand Distinctive Living’s footprint in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana and enhance its operational framework nationwide.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group