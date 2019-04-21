Homemade pipe bomb rockets into Orange City woman's yard, deputies say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - An Orange City man is accused of lighting a homemade pipe bomb in his backyard that took flight into his neighbor’s yard, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Liskeard Avenue.
A woman was working in her yard at the time. She heard a loud hissing noise and saw white smoke as the device flew into her yard, deputies said.
Investigators said a tip led them to resident Christopher Green, 25, who lives on Montrose Avenue.
Green told deputies that he used stump remover mixed with sugar to make smoke bombs, according to a release.
Deputies said Green posted a video on his Facebook account showing him making a paste substance in a pot on his kitchen stove before going outside and lighting a pipe with the substance inside. The video then shows the pipe fly into the air, officials said.
Green was taken to the Volusia County Jail, where he was later released after posting $10,000 bail, deputies said.
Deputies said there were not injuries and the neighborhood was evacuated as a precaution.
Orange City man arrested after homemade pipe bomb takes flight into neighbor's yard: https://t.co/GZaeOHTLk3— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 21, 2019
