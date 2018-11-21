0 Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near West Orange Bike Trail

APOPKA, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway on a trail in South Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Old Apopka Road and East 18th Street on Wednesday afternoon.

They said a passerby found a man's body on a wooded area off the West Orange Bike Trail and was able to flag down deputies.

Investigators blocked off a section of the road and remained at the scene for more than five hours.

Nearby residents stood close to the crime scene tape, anxious to find out if the man was anyone they know.

“That’s somebody’s child. Regardless of who it is, it’s somebody’s child,” said resident Claudette Penn. “But ain’t nobody going to say nothing.”

Penn said she feels crime in the area has gotten out of hand.

“Apopka is going to hell in a hand bag. Every day it’s something different. It’s sad,” said Penn. “Every time you tuen around, it’s somebody getting killed. It’s just crazy.

No other details were released.

#BREAKING .@OrangeCoSheriff are on the scene of a death investigation at 18th St and Old Apopka Rd in South Apopka. #wftv pic.twitter.com/BgI5KIpUL9 — Kenny Gibson (@KGibsonTV9) November 21, 2018

Happening now: Orange County deputies are investigating a body found on a trail along Old Apopka Road near 18th Street. We’re waiting to be briefed. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/FRbUrvuTLd — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) November 21, 2018

Everybody knows everybody around here, so they’re all waiting to find out if the body is someone they know. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/VO5se7Qp1o — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) November 21, 2018

