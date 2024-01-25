Homicide investigation underway in Brevard County after missing woman’s body found

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey provided a substantial update Thursday or their investigation into a woman who was reported missing and found dead the next day.

According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Amber Renee Estep was reported missing by her mother on Jan. 19 after she missed multiple shifts at work.

Deputies say Estep was last seen by her husband, Brian Estep, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 16, after they left a medical appointment in Merritt Island.

As part of their investigation, deputies say they interviewed Brian Estep who admitted that he and Amber got into an argument after they left the medical appointment.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brian Estep told investigators he dropped Amber off on Interstate-95 just to the north of State Road 50 because she asked to be let out there.

Within several hours of his interview with Brevard County investigators, deputies say they found Brian Estep’s pickup truck in Port St. John, completely engulfed in flames.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses saw the truck burning and reported it to law enforcement. Deputies say they’re now working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine exactly what happened and how the fire started.

The next day, deputies say they found Amber Estep’s body off of State Road 46 near Pit Bull Lane in Mims.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body was found by a local property owner who discovered Estep lying just off the roadway.

See a map below:

Brevard County Crime Scene Unit investigators and the Medical Examiner have since responded to the area and processed the scene for evidence.

The investigation into Amber Estep’s death is ongoing as agents from the sheriff’s office Homicide and Crime Scene Units conduct interviews of witnesses and examine the evidence that’s already been gathered.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Deputies are asking anyone with any information that may help their investigation to call Agent Neil Lee in the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413, or contact Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477.

Informants who relay information through Crimeline are able to remain anonymous and could become eligible for a reward if their tip leads directly to an arrest.

