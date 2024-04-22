Honey Baked Ham Co. targets Clermont expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new franchise deal will bring a popular food retailer and restaurant to one of metro Orlando’s fast-growing suburbs.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based The Honey Baked Ham Co. this week announced a multi-unit franchise agreement for Amgad Georggi, who currently owns locations for the brand in Winter Haven and Lakeland. Under the agreement, the franchisee has the rights to open new stores in Clermont and Sun City Center, near Tampa.

Honey Baked Ham Co. currently has nine locations throughout Orange, Lake, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia and Brevard counties — part of more than 400 locations nationwide. The chain is known for its spiral-sliced ham, heat-and-serve entrees and sides, sandwiches and more.

