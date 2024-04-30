‘Honor Flight’: Central Florida veterans given hero’s welcome in nation’s capital

SANFORD, Fla. — Several Central Florida veterans were recently honored in our nation’s capital.

The Honor Flight organization flew veterans and volunteers to Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

There, they visited the national war memorials, which recognized their service to the U.S.

Watch: New “multi-specialty” veteran’s clinic opens in Volusia County

The son of a 99-year-old World War II veteran said he appreciated the trip.

His father said he prayed for peace while in D.C. and remembers those who were lost in battle.

Watch: Local veterans struggling to get by; non-profit organizations stepping in to help

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group