How is an Amber Alert issued?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The U.S. Justice Department issued guidelines to area law enforcement agencies about when they should issue an Amber Alert.
1. There is reasonable belief by law enforcement officials that an abduction has occurred.
2. The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
3. There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement agencies to issue an Amber Alert to assist in the child’s recovery.
4. The child is 17 years old or younger.
5. The child’s name and other critical data elements have been entered into the National Crime Information system.
