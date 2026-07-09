How streaming analytics is reshaping the future of e-commerce

ORLANDO, Fla. — The moment a shopper clicks “buy,” the clock starts ticking.

Customers expect deliveries to arrive in days, sometimes hours. They want recommendations that feel personalized but not invasive. They expect accurate tracking updates, easy returns and competitive pricing, often without thinking about the logistics and data systems behind the transaction.

The companies that consistently meet those expectations are not just strong in logistics or marketing. Increasingly, they are strong in data.

Vinaychand Muppala, a business intelligence engineer at Amazon and an IEEE senior member, has spent more than a decade helping companies modernize analytics infrastructure. His work has focused on using data to improve delivery, fulfillment and customer experience operations.

Vinaychand Muppala Vinaychand Muppala, a business intelligence engineer at Amazon and an IEEE senior member, has spent more than a decade helping companies modernize analytics infrastructure. His work has focused on using data to improve delivery, fulfillment and customer experience operations.

Whether it is a multinational e-commerce platform or a growing retail brand, Muppala said one factor consistently separates stronger operators from the rest: the ability to turn data into timely action.

Meeting one-click expectations

For decades, business intelligence often relied on delayed reporting. Companies made decisions based on yesterday’s reports, adjusting inventory, pricing and fulfillment strategies after problems had already appeared.

“If you’re making decisions based on yesterday’s data, you’re already starting to fall behind,” Muppala said. “There’s enormous value in capturing and acting on data as it’s generated, especially when it comes to the customer experience.”

Modern e-commerce companies are increasingly moving toward streaming data, using fresh insights to inform immediate decisions. Muppala said continuous analytics, where information is captured and processed as it flows, can benefit several key parts of a business.

Retailers no longer have to wait for inventory reports to identify stockouts or overstock issues. Demand tracking can help companies replenish products more quickly while avoiding unnecessary inventory costs.

Delivery logistics have also become more responsive. Data-driven route optimization can help carriers adjust to conditions in real time, reducing delays and improving efficiency. At Amazon, Muppala contributed to tools that helped improve delivery performance and reduce operational costs.

Customer experience is another area where data has changed expectations. Live user data enables businesses to personalize recommendations, adjust pricing and offer promotions at moments when they are more likely to be relevant.

Real-time analytics can also reveal hidden inefficiencies across operations. From warehouse layouts to checkout flows, businesses can identify ways to improve speed and reduce friction by measuring processes that previously received less attention.

Making data work for the business

If real-time data is so powerful, why are not all businesses using it effectively?

Muppala said many companies still treat analytics as a reporting tool rather than a core decision-making engine.

“Data shouldn’t be locked away in dashboards,” he said. “It needs to be in the hands of your operations managers, customer service teams and people who can act on it in the moment.”

For businesses looking to move from static reports to real-time insights, Muppala recommends starting with clear objectives. Rather than collecting data for its own sake, companies should focus on specific pain points, such as high fulfillment costs, frequent stockouts or customer churn, and build analytics tools around those challenges.

Investing in the right infrastructure is also important. Many legacy data systems weren’t designed for real-time processing or scale, making cloud-based platforms and modern analytics frameworks increasingly important for companies trying to keep pace.

Muppala has worked on efforts to upgrade ETL pipelines to more scalable and responsive systems, helping make data available when and where it is needed.

Testing data-driven strategies in high-impact areas before scaling can also help companies build momentum. A retailer might begin with inventory forecasting, delivery routing or dynamic pricing before expanding real-time analytics across the business.

Most importantly, Muppala said data should be treated as a companywide asset, not a siloed IT function. When marketing, product, operations and customer service teams all have access to timely insights, the entire business can become more responsive.

The future belongs to fast movers

E-commerce continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and businesses that rely only on static reports to make decisions risk falling behind competitors that can react faster.

Muppala sees streaming analytics as a competitive advantage, not just an IT investment.

“Businesses using historical data to guide their strategy will always be a step behind,” he said. “To put it another way, your analytics have to match the pace of your commerce.”

From optimizing last-mile delivery to fine-tuning inventory and detecting fraud before it happens, businesses that act in the moment can gain an edge.

In an industry where speed increasingly shapes customer expectations, how a company uses data may determine whether it leads the market or spends its time catching up.

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