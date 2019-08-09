How students going back to school can affect your daily commute

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Students in Central Florida head back to school on Monday.
Drivers can expect more traffic while parents and buses take their children to school.
Channel 9's Racquel Asa sat down with a panel of traffic safety experts who explained what drivers should look out for as the new school year begins.
They said the biggest problem continues to be drivers not stopping for school buses.
The traffic safety experts also talked about how new cellphone laws apply to school zones.
Drivers who violate the cellphone laws within a five-year period can face three points on their license and a $164 fine.
Here's how to know if you have to stop for a school bus while driving:
Here's how to know if your child's bicycle helmet properly fits:
