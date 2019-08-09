What to know about school safety, busing before first day of school in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County parents and students can expect to see more safety precautions when they head back to school on Monday, the district’s superintendent said.
Those new protocols include putting more emphasis on monitoring social media for threats, as well as additional metal detector wands in middle and K-8 schools.
Related Headlines
Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announced the district will have new videos to deter kids from using vaping pens and posting threats -- even in jest -- online.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Jenkins said OCPS plans to welcome more than 216,000 students this school year. That’s about 4,000 more than last year, which the district said is in line with expected growth.
The district says it plans to welcome 215,703 students Monday for the first day of school. That’s about an additional 4,000 kids. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/sVeAmRfHBx— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) August 9, 2019
Jenkins said 70,000 of those students are bus riders.
To meet that need, Jenkins said the district is having drivers double and sometimes triple up on routes.
So Jenkins said parents need to make sure that kids who ride the bus are at their bus stops that first week - so the district can condense and consolidate routes.
.@OCPSnews Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins encourages parents to put kids on the bus the first day of school. Says it will help with congestion & helps the district know when it needs to consolidate bus routes. @WFTV— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) August 9, 2019
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}