Large police presence reported at Publix in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — A police officer shot a driver attempting to escape in a stolen vehicle at Publix on Sunday morning, drawing a significant police response from the Ocoee Police Department.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. when officers discovered the stolen vehicle in a parking lot. As officers approached, the driver advanced toward one of them and hit the officer with the car. The officer then fired their weapon, striking the driver.

The driver was taken to Advent Hospital and remains in critical condition. Luckily, none of the officers were hurt during the incident. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is actively investigating the shooting.

The investigation by the FDLE will seek to clarify the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as the community awaits more information on the driver’s condition and the outcome of the inquiry.

Channel 9 will continue to update accordingly as details come in from the ocoee police department.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group