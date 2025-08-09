‘Blindsided’:Dairy farm responds to health officials’ warnings about drinking raw milk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Keely Farms Dairy has addressed health officials’ warnings regarding the occurrence of illnesses among some individuals in Florida following the consumption of raw milk.

Seven individuals in Northeast and Central Florida have been hospitalized after consuming raw milk. The Florida Department of Health released a statement about raw milk in Northeast and Central Florida, raising concerns about sanitation at Keely Farms Dairy in New Smyrna Beach.

Since January 24, 2025, 21 illnesses have been linked to raw milk from Keely Farms Dairy, including seven hospitalizations and two severe cases. Keely Farms Dairy stated that it was not informed of any investigation by the Florida Department of Health prior to the press release.

Raw milk, unpasteurized and sometimes believed to taste better and offer allergy and asthma benefits, can contain harmful bacteria. In Florida, it can only be sold as pet or animal food, with containers labeled accordingly.

The Department of Health is concerned about severe Campylobacter and STEC infections linked to Keely Farms Dairy. STEC can cause hemolytic uremic syndrome, especially harmful to children and vulnerable groups. They will work with the dairy to ensure proper sanitation practices continue.

