Cold front brings showers to Central Florida, drier air to follow

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front moving through Central Florida will bring a few leftover showers and pockets of heavy rain during the morning hours before much drier air takes over later Wednesday.

While the severe weather threat has ended across the region, some areas could still see locally heavy rainfall through Wednesday morning, especially along the coast, where rainfall totals may be a bit higher.

Conditions will improve steadily through Wednesday, with rain ending by lunchtime as the front pushes away from the area.

Morning Forecast: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 (WFTV)

In its wake, cooler temperatures and increasing sunshine will settle in for the afternoon.

The forecast calls for several days of pleasant weather, with more sunshine, breezy conditions, and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Rain chances will remain low through midweek, then moisture will begin to return by Thursday and Friday.

As that moisture increases, isolated showers and storms will once again become possible.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures are expected to stay below 90 degrees, with a few isolated rain chances returning to the forecast.

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