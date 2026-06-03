SpaceX set to launch rocket from Florida’s Space Coast at 7:45 a.m.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX will be sending more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Wednesday morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:45 a.m.

The rocket is set to deploy 29 new satellites that will join Starlink’s growing constellation to help expand the company’s global high-speed internet network.

After the launch, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

When it happens you can watch the launch live by clicking HERE.

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