Back-to-school forecast: Slight cool-down Monday, storms may disrupt afternoon pickups

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re kiddos are heading to the bus stop early Monday morning, it will be warm and dry.

Central Florida will see a lower chance of rain and storms on Monday, compared to the weekend.

Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly inland, with the potential for lightning delays during school pickup on Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead this week

Throughout the week, afternoon storm coverage will remain seasonal, with temperatures rising to the mid-90s.

Monday is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of around 92 degrees.

As the week progresses, residents should prepare for typical summer weather patterns, including high temperatures and occasional afternoon storms.

