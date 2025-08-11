Back-to-School LIVE: From backpacks to bell rings, Central Florida jumps into a new year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of Central Florida students will head back to the classroom on Monday.

5:25 a.m. update:

Today marks the first day of school for most counties across Central Florida, including Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Flagler, Marion, and Volusia.

Students in Sumter County will return to class on Wednesday, while other counties are already welcoming students back to school.

The start of the school year is a significant event for families and educators as they prepare for new academic challenges and opportunities.

In Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, buses are taking off as new schools welcome students for the first time.

This marks a fresh start for many students and teachers as they embark on a new academic year.

The return to school involves various preparations, including ensuring transportation systems are ready and schools are equipped to handle the influx of students.

Parents and students alike are adjusting to new routines as the school year begins.

Local law enforcement agencies have increased patrols around schools this week to ensure a safe return. Expect to see officers directing traffic near school zones and crossing guards in place.

