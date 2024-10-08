Hundreds of Duke Energy crews ready to deploy after impact of Hurricane Milton

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Duke Energy’s staging area in Sumter County has hundreds of crews preparing to respond to Hurricane Milton’s impact.

The crews will be ready to spring into action to restore power after the storm safely passes.

Hundreds of utility trucks are in the staging area in The Villages.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton to impact Florida as major storm

The trucks have come to Florida from 37 states across the U.S., as far as California.

Duke Energy says it has 1,600 resources across Florida to help with Hurricane Milton recovery.

Crews will start moving out once winds drop below 40 mph.

Download the Duke Energy and American @RedCross emergency apps today for critical information like outage alerts, emergency shelter locations and more. Find these and other resources on our Storm Center page: https://t.co/1toNJGY5hX. pic.twitter.com/B6xISnZq50 — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) October 8, 2024

“Hurricane Milton’s intensity is expected to be unlike anything the Tampa Bay area has ever experienced before,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “Duke Energy Florida is preparing to respond accordingly – with an army of resources at the ready – and we strongly advise our customers to use this time to protect their homes and businesses, while helping ensure their family members, friends and neighbors are safe.”

Read: Hurricane Milton: How to stay informed if your power goes out

Duke Energy said crews are prepared to start safe power restoration as soon as weather and other conditions allow.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group