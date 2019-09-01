Hurricane Dorian: How to stay informed about the storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - WFTV is committed to keeping you informed as we track Hurricane Dorian.
We've composed a comprehensive list of the multiple ways you can access our coverage of the storm. While we hope your lives will be disrupted as little as possible, we want you to know we've got you covered: if you lose power and the television or computer won't turn on, lose your connection to cable or satellite-TV, or are forced to evacuate your home and stay in a shelter.
Digital:
- Bookmark our daily Live Blog about Hurricane Dorian
- Find the latest information on Hurricane Dorian by going to the "Eye on the Tropics" section
- Watch hourly updates from our certified meteorologists on our 24-hour "Tracking Dorian" live stream
- Watch our newscasts live by clicking here
- Track Hurricane Dorian live as it heads towards the United States on our radar
- Watch on-demand videos about hurricane preparations, safety and other issues important in Central Florida during the storm
- Get informed about flooding, evacuations and shelters using our interactive maps
- Stay on top of what your county is doing during Hurricane Dorian when you read our "County by County" section
Television Streaming Apps:
- Our WFTV Now app is free on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Watch hourly updates from our certified meteorologists on our 24-hour "Tracking Dorian" live stream
- Watch our newscasts live
- Track Hurricane Dorian live as it heads towards the United States on our radar
- Watch on-demand videos about hurricane preparations, safety and other issues important in Central Florida during the storm
Mobile Apps:
WFTV Mobile News app:
- Free in the app store, but you can also download it by clicking on this link.
- Available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets
- Watch our newscasts stream live
- Watch our 24-hour "Tracking Dorian" live stream with hourly updates from our certified meteorologists
- Watch on-demand videos about issues important to Central Florida during the storm
- Get real-time alerts sent to your phone or tablet alerting you to changes in the storm, road conditions, evacuations and other important information
- Activate free alerts informing you about what is happening in your neighborhood because of Hurricane Dorian
WFTV Mobile Weather App:
- Free in the app store, but you can also download it by clicking on this link.
- Available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets
- Follow our live Radar as we track Hurricane Dorian
- Watch on-demand tracking from our certified meteorologists
- Get hourly weather forecasts
- Activate hurricane-centric weather alerts automatically sent to your phone based on your location, including storm surge warnings and flash flood watches
- Get real-time alerts sent to you directly from our certified meteorologists
Social Media:
YouTube: Click here to subscribe to the WFTV YouTube Channel
- Watch our newscasts stream live
- Watch our 24-hour "Tracking Dorian" live stream with hourly updates from our certified meteorologists
- Watch on-demand videos about issues important to Central Florida during the storm
Facebook: Click here to like us on Facebook
- The latest information posted to our Facebook page
- Facebook Live events like
- Media conferences about the storm from Central Florida counties
- Live Q&A sessions with our team of certified meteorologists and journalists
- Live Q&A sessions with Central Florida leaders and experts speaking about evacuations, shelters, power, safety and other issues important during the hurricane
- Live newscasts
- Connect with your neighbors to share information about storm prep and cleanup
- Stay informed about any programming changes made to WFTV on television or online
Twitter: Click here to follow us on Twitter
- Direct links to our daily Live Blog about Hurricane Dorian's track
- Direct links to stories about preparation, safety, evacuations and other important information
- Live updates about weather and road conditions from our certified meteorologists and journalists
- Live updates from our newsroom as we confirm information about what is happening in Central Florida
- Watch our newscasts live
- Watch our 24-hour "Tracking Dorian" live stream with hourly updates from our certified meteorologists
Instagram: Click here to follow us on Instagram
- Images of the latest on Hurricane Dorian's track
- Stay informed about any programming changes made to WFTV on television or online
- See what is happening around Central Florida during storm preparation
- Share your pictures and videos with WFTV to show the story of how Central Florida reacted during Dorian
Share your pictures and videos with WFTV to show the story of how Central Florida reacted during Dorian
Radio:
Orlando:
- Listen for updates from our certified meteorologists on the air
- Listen for the latest reports from our reporters as they cover Hurricane Dorian
Volusia and Brevard Counties:
- Listen for news and weather updates on:
Please email webdesk@wftv.com if you have any questions about how to watch.
