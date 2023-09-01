Hurricane Idalia brings ‘dangerous conditions’ to Florida’s Atlantic Coast

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A holiday weekend coming off the heels of a major hurricane has created the perfect storm on our coast.

Rip currents and rough surf will impact our beaches during Labor Day weekend.

Volusia County Beach Patrol said they are all hands on deck all weekend.

This past week’s storms have created rough surf and strong currents.

That’s why beachgoers will see a red flag flying all weekend and even some periods of beach closures.

Deputy Chief for Volusia County Beach Safety Tammy Malphurs is expecting long periods of closures for beach driving this Labor Day weekend due to high tides.

“The surf is picking up because of the storm systems out in the ocean right now, so we are looking at building surf and hazardous rip currents throughout the weekend,” she said

Maplhurs suggests beachgoers get there early and find an off-beach parking area.

Beachgoers like Nicole Robinson hope the conditions keep people closer to shore.

“I wouldn’t go past the big wave like the first big wave because even the lifeguards are gonna have a hard time getting to you,” she said.

Robinson and her friend Neysa Barron said they struggled while swimming Friday.

“They can suck you in,” Barron said. “When we were out there, we were like ok, because they just pull.”

Malphurs said the ocean likely won’t settle down until at least Monday.

“It will be the single red flag, but it’s still very dangerous,” she said.

Volusia County plans to have 40 to 50 staffed lifeguard towers this weekend.

Officials remind swimmers to stay in front of those and not go too far into the ocean.

