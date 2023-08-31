Recovery efforts continue as weakened Idalia moves into Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Idalia continues to weaken as it moves off the coast of North Carolina on Thursday.

Florida continues to recover from the impact of Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia

Idalia came ashore early Wednesday morning in Taylor County and brought powerful winds and devastating floodwaters with it.

Recovery and rebuilding efforts in the area are hard to estimate and could take years.

Idalia will eventually move near Bermuda on Sunday as a tropical storm.

Hurricane Franklin will continue to move away from the U.S. in the North Atlantic and eventually fall apart.

Tropical Depression 11 just became Tropical Storm Jose, and it will be short-lived.

Thankfully, all three systems will keep moving away and none of them will threaten Florida.

