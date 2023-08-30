LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia nears Florida as Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9′s team of meteorologists is in Severe Weather Center 9, tracking Hurricane Idalia as it continues its track toward Florida. Read live updates below:

12:05 a.m. update

Hurricane Idalia is now forecast to make landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm early Wednesday near Perry, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia will cause catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet above ground level in Florida’s Big Bend region.

