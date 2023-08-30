Significant damage reported in Cedar Key following Hurricane Idalia

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia caused significant damage to Cedar Key.

Officials started letting residents back onto the island Wednesday afternoon, but told them to leave again shortly after.

Channel 9 reporter Jeff Deal was able to make it onto the island to assess the damage Wednesday afternoon and saw flooded buildings and damaged docks.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 128 Hurricane Idalia TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A person rides a kayak through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

