Significant damage reported in Cedar Key following Hurricane Idalia

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia caused significant damage to Cedar Key.
Officials started letting residents back onto the island Wednesday afternoon, but told them to leave again shortly after.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Channel 9 reporter Jeff Deal was able to make it onto the island to assess the damage Wednesday afternoon and saw flooded buildings and damaged docks.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
SEE: Hurricane Idalia brings flooding, storm damage to Florida
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group