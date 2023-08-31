Orange County Convention Center serving as statewide staging area following Idalia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Convention Center is now serving as a staging area for the entire state following the impact of Idalia.

West Manatee County, the City of Naples and Imockalee are some of the crews that have been in and out of the convention center. That is where a warehouse is set up as a staging and deployment area for statewide search and rescue teams.

Eight teams made up of over 400 people are using the convention center as home base. They’re assessing damage locally and rescuing those hit hard by Idalia.

FEMA’s Keith Turi said the storm’s trajectory spared more populated areas like Tallahassee and Tampa, but there’s still plenty for those response teams to do.

“The area may not be as populated, but the impacts are going to be very real for those individuals who lived in that area. And it’s going to be disruptive and it’s going to be a long road.

On Wednesday, Orange County Fire Rescue sent a crew of about 30 people to the Tampa area to help with rescue and relief efforts.

