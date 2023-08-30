Hurricane Idalia: Oak tree falls on Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia caused a 100-year-old oak tree to fall on the Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
DeSantis said she and her children were in the home at the time the tree fell, but no one was injured.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been giving briefings on Idalia’s impacts across the state.
His next briefing is scheduled in Perry at 3:45 p.m.
SEE: Hurricane Idalia brings flooding, storm damage to Florida
100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured.— Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 30, 2023
Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm. pic.twitter.com/l6MOE8wNMC
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group