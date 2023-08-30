Hurricane Idalia: Oak tree falls on Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia caused a 100-year-old oak tree to fall on the Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

DeSantis said she and her children were in the home at the time the tree fell, but no one was injured.

Her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been giving briefings on Idalia’s impacts across the state.

His next briefing is scheduled in Perry at 3:45 p.m.

SEE: Hurricane Idalia brings flooding, storm damage to Florida

100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured.



Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm. pic.twitter.com/l6MOE8wNMC — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 30, 2023

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 128 Hurricane Idalia TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A person rides a kayak through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group