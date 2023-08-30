Hurricane Idalia: Here’s when Central Florida schools will reopen

ORLANDO, Fla. — Schools across Central Florida closed on Wednesday due to Hurricane Idalia.

Here’s a list of when classes are scheduled to resume:

Lake County Schools

Lake County school officials said shelters at Villages Elementary and Lost Lake Elementary have closed, and Lake County Schools will resume normal operations Thursday at all schools and district offices.

Brevard County Schools

Brevard County Schools are scheduled to reopen on Thursday.

Osceola County Schools

District officials said plans are to reopen schools and district departments on Thursday.

Seminole County Public Schools

Seminole County officials said all buildings and campuses have been evaluated and cleared for the safe return of students and staff.

Seminole County Public Schools will resume regular school operations as well as all scheduled events and extra-curricular activities on Thursday.

Orange County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools officials said they are planning on resuming school on Thursday.

Volusia County Schools

Volusia County School officials said all schools have been inspected and cleared with no damage and students would be able to return to school on Thursday.

Flagler Schools

Following inspections of the county’s schools and school bus stops earlier Wednesday, Interim Superintendent LaShakia Moore announced all Flagler Schools will be in session Thursday as normally scheduled.

All extracurricular and after-school activities will also resume as scheduled on Thursday.

Sumter County Schools

School officials said Thursday will be a work day for employees on more than a 203‐day contract. This will help ensure campuses are ready for school to resume on Friday.

Marion County Schools

All Marion County Public Schools and district offices will reopen Thursday on normal operating schedules.

Students will not have to make up for lost class time this week due to time already in their daily school schedules.

