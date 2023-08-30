Hurricane Idalia floods streets in Crystal River

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia brought severe flooding to Crystal River and other areas in Citrus County.

Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler saw water levels rising fast.

Butler reported that water came out on the main road, Suncoast Boulevard, in just an hour.

Channel 9 saw Crystal River residents walking back to check on their properties and see if they could salvage anything.

LIVE UPDATES: Category 3 Hurricane Idalia leaves behind major flooding in parts of Florida

County officials shared on social media photos of the severe flooding in some areas, with cars flooded almost to the top.

Hurricane Idalia: How to check power outages, what to do if you lose power

Officials warned drivers not to head out on the flooded roads and to stay home until the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says it is safe.

The sheriff’s office said that US HWY 19 from CR-488 (West Dunnellon Road) to West Venable Street in Crystal River is closed due to the increasing water levels.

Also, the roadway from West Gulf to Lake HWY (SR-44) to US HWY 19 is closed.

According to a news release, water levels might continue to increase with the impacts of high tide Wednesday afternoon.

SEE: Hurricane Idalia brings flooding, storm damage to Florida

Watch Channel 9 for live continuous coverage of the flooding and storm damage in Florida.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 128 Hurricane Idalia TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A person rides a kayak through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group