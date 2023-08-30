Hurricane Idalia: Here’s when theme parks will return to normal hours

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Central Florida attractions altered their hours for Hurricane Idalia.

Here’s when each theme park says it will return to normal operating hours:

Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort is operating as normal. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf are all closed Wednesday due to inclement weather but are set to reopen Thursday.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort theme parks including Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay are open and operating as normal on Wednesday.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment

Here is the latest information on each of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s Florida parks:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is closed on Wednesday. Normal operations will resume on Thursday.

Adventure Island will be closed Tuesday through Thursday. Normal operations will resume on Friday.

SeaWorld Orlando will be open noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Aquatica Orlando will be closed on Wednesday. Normal operations will resume on Thursday.

All date-intended tickets for closure days have been extended through August 31, 2024 and requires no action to be taken.

Discovery Cove is closed Wednesday. Normal operations will resume on Thursday.

Legoland Florida

Legoand Florida Resort, Water Park, and Peppa Pig Theme Park remained open on Wednesday.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour and the Apollo/Saturn V Center will not be operating on Wednesday. However, all other exhibits at the main visitor complex will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

