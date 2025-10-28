Hurricane Melissa ties record for strongest storm to hit land in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa made landfall near New Hope, Jamaica, with winds of 185 mph, tying the record for the strongest storm at landfall.

Melissa’s landfall matches the intensity of the Labor Day Storm of 1935, which also had winds of 185 mph at landfall. This makes Melissa one of the most powerful storms to ever hit land.

WINDS MELISSA

The final wind speed of Hurricane Melissa at landfall is subject to change after further storm evaluation, as is often the case with such events.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group