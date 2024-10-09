Hurricane Milton: AdventHealth Centra Care providing free urgent care video visits

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth Centra Care is offering free urgent care video visits during Hurricane Milton.

The free health video visits will be offered from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

People in Florida can access the video visits by downloading the AdventHealth App on their mobile phones and using the code “Milton” to bypass payment pages.

“AdventHealth medical professionals will be available to provide virtual consultations and recommended treatment for urgent, non-life-threatening medical needs,” an AdventHealth spokesperson said.

For more information, visit AdventHealthVideoVisits.com.

