Hurricane Milton creates washout on major Central Florida highways

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Turnpike posted on social media that crews were inspecting a washout on the southbound Florida Turnpike and State Road 91.

Officials said the washout happened at milepost 280 in Lake County.

The social media post said crews are on the ground inspecting and repairing the areas impacted by Hurricane Milton

