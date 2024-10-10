LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton passes through Central Florida, multiple flash flood warnings issued

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologists in Severe Weather Center 9 are tracking Milton as it passes through Florida.

Meteorologist David Heckard said Milton continues to produce intense winds and flooding rains across Central Florida.

TIMELINE: Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Siesta Key, barrels through Central Florida

Sixty-70 mph wind gusts have now overspread to the majority of the area, and wind gusts will continue to increase.

The worst weather in Metro Orlando looks to be between now and 4 am, with the worst weather continuing across the east coast of Florida through of the day Thursday.

Hurricane Milton passes through Central Florida, multiple flash flood warnings issued Milton continues to produce intense winds and flooding rains across Central Florida. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Flash flooding remains a major concern the next few hours, with 8-14″ of rain likely.

