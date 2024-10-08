How to listen to coverage from WFTV’s Severe Weather Team

ORLANDO, Fla. — As storms impact Central Florida, you can continue to hear from WFTV’s Severe Weather Team with our local radio partners.

Orange County, Seminole County, and Osceola County

WDBO - 107.3 FM and 580 AM

Brevard County

WA1A - 107.1 FM

Dayton Beach

WNDB - FM 93.5 and AM 1150

Our radio partners will plan to simulcast WFTV Channel 9′s coverage as the big storms hit our viewing area.

