How to listen to coverage from WFTV’s Severe Weather Team

ORLANDO, Fla. — As storms impact Central Florida, you can continue to hear from WFTV’s Severe Weather Team with our local radio partners.
Orange County, Seminole County, and Osceola County
- WDBO - 107.3 FM and 580 AM
Brevard County
- WA1A - 107.1 FM
Dayton Beach
- WNDB - FM 93.5 and AM 1150
Our radio partners will plan to simulcast WFTV Channel 9′s coverage as the big storms hit our viewing area.
Read: Hurricane Milton: How to stay informed if your power goes out
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group