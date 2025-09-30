Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto fuel high waves and beach erosion in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto are both still currently active, bringing high wave action and beach erosion to the area this week.

Waves have peaked at 10-11 feet near the beaches and are expected to remain between 7-9 feet through Friday.

tropics pm 9-30-25

Long-period swells and a breezy northeast wind are contributing to the conditions.

Wednesday is expected to be drier, but rain is forecasted to return for the rest of the week and continue into the weekend.

IMELDA PATH 9-30-25

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group