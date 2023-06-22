Hyundai, Kia owners offered free steering wheel locks in Sanford after thefts popularized on TikTok

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are working to help owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles to prevent them from being stolen.

Thanks to a viral TikTok trend, thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices have skyrocketed.

To help prevent more thefts, Sanford police are partnering with Hyundai and AAA Insurers to provide free steering wheel locks to owners of vehicles with a high risk of theft.

If you’d like one request one of the free steering wheel locks, you can either ask at the front desk of the Public Safety Building, located at 815 Historic Goldsboro Blvd, or email CRU@Sanfordfl.gov

