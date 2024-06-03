‘I feel for his mom’: 16-year-old driver killed in crash along I-Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a 16-year-old.

It happened along International Drive, near Westwood Boulevard, just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Neighbors who live near the site were in shock to see the aftermath of the crash.

“I was really, really scared because I literally live in the other building. I thought it was the other side,” said Maria Roa, who lives nearby. “Just imagine just sleeping to go to your day of work like you always do, and something like this happens, and you have to wake up because you don’t know what is going on.”

A 2006 Ford Fusion was driving south near Tanglewood Bay Drive when it lost control, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

As a result, the vehicle hit the curb and became airborne.

On its way, it hit a concrete sign at the entrance of the Adelaide Apartments Complex, knocked down a street sign, and hit a tree. “I feel for his mom; I don’t want to be in his mom’s position. It’s really said,” Roa said.

The vehicle was destroyed.

Overnight, FPH blocked off part international drive for investigations.

Behind the wheel, a 16-year-old who was killed in the impact, and he was not driving alone “Both the driver and the passenger did not have a seatbelt on,” said Migdalisis Garcia, with the Florida Highway Patrol. “The passenger was ejected from the vehicle.” That passenger, also 16-yeard-old, is now in critical condition.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver had a learner’s permit, and that means he was not allowed to drive at that time of the day.

FHP is now sending a message to parents. “There are still restrictions that a 16-year-old has. At the end of the day, you might be held liable in the future,” said Garcia.

Restrictions

The Florida Highway Patrol has several restrictions for young drivers based on their age and level of driving practice.

Learner’s Permit: For those who just received a learner’s permit, driving is only permitted in daylight during the first three months. After that, they would be allowed to drive until 10 p.m. and always accompanied by a licensed adult driver at least 21 years old. The teen also must hold the permit for a minimum of 12 months or until their 18th birthday, whichever comes first, and is required to complete 50 hours of supervised driving, 10 of which must be at night.

Driver’s License: 16-year-olds with a Driver’s License are only allowed to drive between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. unless driving to or from work or accompanied by a licensed driver at least 21 years old. After turning 17, the restrictions change from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

