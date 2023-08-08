ICON Park attractions become training facilities for Canine Companions

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Service dogs in training can now hit up some of ICON Park’s main attractions to practice their skills.

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium and Madame Tussauds Orlando announced they are both official training facilities for Canine Companions.

Dogs-in-training and their puppy raisers are invited to take “field trips” to the attractions to get them comfortable in tight spaces and with new sights, smells and experiences.

Once the dogs finish their training, they’re matched to an adult, child or veteran with a disability free of charge.

