Illegal golf cart chop shop uncovered in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested and charged with 15 separate counts, including operating a chop shop, burglary, grand theft, and trespassing, after an illegal golf cart “chop shop” was discovered in Sumter County.

The operation was discovered on West Clarke Street, where deputies encountered Joshua Wayne Harrell. Harrell was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation regarding stolen golf cart equipment.

Detectives obtained a warrant after observing engines and components in plain view, confirming Harrell had been altering serial numbers, disassembling, and modifying golf carts. Investigators believe this activity occurred over several months and involved thefts from multiple locations across Sumter County.

Authorities recovered four golf carts at different stages of modification, along with a Can-Am side-by-side. The search also turned up multiple chainsaws, tools, and various golf cart parts.

Officials determined Harrell was not a lawful resident of the property. The investigation revealed he had been squatting at the location for an undetermined period of time.

Harrell faced 15 charges, including operating a chop shop, four counts of burglary, four counts of grand theft, three counts of petit theft, two counts of trespassing, and one count of criminal mischief.

Harrell is currently being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

