0 'I'm a serial killer,' says man accused of killing Seminole County caretaker

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing a caretaker in Winter Park now says he’s a serial killer.

Scott Nelson, 54, wrote a letter to his judge in the case, Keith White, saying that not, only has he killed people, he’s also robbed banks and has never been caught.

Nelson faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping with a weapon, burglary and carjacking, among other charges, in the death of Jennifer Lynn Fulford, Winter Park police said.

Fulford's body was later found in west Orange County, where she had been dumped.

Nelson said in the letter that he would provide more details about his crimes if he gets better food in jail. He said he is starving and that he has lost 40 pounds since his arrest last year.

Nelson told the judge in the letter that he has been nothing but cooperative in the case.

In the letter, Nelson told the judge, “I have provided a full confession, gave up unsolved armed bank robberies and promised to divulge eight homicides. I have never been caught for this," Nelson said in the letter.

A court hearing will be held Friday to discuss what documents involving Fulford’s homicide will be kept confidential.

The public defender wants any statements related to Nelson’s confession sealed. That could include statements he made about any other possible crimes.

At this time, there is no evidence to prove he is a serial killer or robber.

Court documents show a detective also got a letter from Nelson after his arrest. Police sources told Channel 9’s Shannon Butler that they were checking on at least one other crime Nelson told them about, which happened out of state.

