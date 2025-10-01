Imelda to impact Bermuda tonight; storm swells continue along U.S. east coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Imelda is closing on Bermuda as it pulls away from the US.

The 5 p.m. advisory had Imelda with winds of 100 mph, making Imelda a Category 2 storm.

Hurricane Warnings are posted for Bermuda, where conditions will deteriorate tonight into early Thursday.

Imelda will likely strike Bermuda as a hurricane, then transition into an extratropical cyclone on Thursday.

The hurricane is expected to push into the North Atlantic late in the week.

Locally, Imelda will continue to send swells along the east coast, and beach erosion is possible for the remainder of the week.

Winds will remain elevated Thursday and Friday as a gradient between Imelda and high pressure continues to develop.

Elsewhere, Humberto became a post-tropical cyclone Wednesday morning and no major activity is expected the next seven days.

