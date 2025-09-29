Imelda shifts East, but surf and wind still a concern for Florida coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Imelda continues to organize over the Bahamas, and impacts along the coast are likely through Tuesday.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 40 mph.

The Tropical Storm Watch for coastal Volusia and Brevard counties has been cancelled. The threat of tropical storm-force winds has decreased across the coast.

Imelda is expected to move across the Bahamas Sunday night into Monday and stay to the east of Florida.

Local Impacts

The system will mainly be an issue for coastal areas over the next several days.

Elevated surf and marine impacts will likely arrive overnight into Monday morning.

Outer rain bands and gusty winds could impact parts of the coastline during the daytime hours on Monday.

The system’s closest pass to Central Florida will likely be Monday evening into Monday night, which will likely be the greatest threat for gusty winds.

Imelda is expected to turn eastward, away from the southeastern US, Tuesday into Wednesday.

Despite the turn, elevated beach and marine impacts will continue for much of the work week.

Humberto moves towards Bermuda

Elsewhere, Humberto remains a Category 4 major hurricane in the open Atlantic.

The 11 pm advisory on Humberto from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 145 mph.

Humberto is forecast to remain a major hurricane over the next several days.

The storm could potentially threaten Bermuda midweek, where a Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on both systems in the coming days.

