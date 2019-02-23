0 Inmate's death prompts Flagler sheriff to terminate medical provider's contract

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A second Central Florida law enforcement agency is cutting ties with Armor Correctional Health Services.

The inmate medical provider has been accused of neglect in the deaths of at least two inmates.

WFTV reporter Mike Springer spoke with the Flagler County sheriff who apologized to the family of that inmate for what happened.

Anthony Fennick left the jail after complaining for days about having a headache and stomach pain before he was finally taken to the hospital, where he died.

The death of the 23-year-old is sparking a major overhaul of inmate care at the Flagler County jail.

“After reviewing the evidence available to me at this point, I am not satisfied with how Armor acted and how they have responded to this tragedy,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Fennick's family said the young father had been complaining for the last five days of a headache and vomiting.

He was finally rushed to the hospital and declared brain dead.

The sheriff said the company has denied any responsibility and sent the Sheriff's Office a bill for the two staff members it reassigned and their replacements.

“How they handled this tragedy and how they reacted to my staff is not what I expect,” Staly said. “I believe, had some of the old staff had been with Armor, they would have acted differently.”

The sheriff is launching additional changes including requiring all jail supervisors and administrators to be notified immediately of any inmate medical concerns and requiring family members to be notified if an inmate goes to the hospital for an emergency.

The sheriff is also establishing a hotline to call for inmate medical concerns.

Fennick's family members said they are happy the sheriff is making changes but the fight for their son is not over.

Armor officials said the sheriff's decision to cancel their contract Friday caught them by surprise. And they believe they provided appropriate care.

