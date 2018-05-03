0 Insult to injury: Victim of racist vandalism says some have accused her of insurance fraud

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County family that had racial slurs spray-painted on their home and their vehicles is receiving mixed feedback from the community.

The family contacted the sheriff’s office and deputies are investigating.

"We have basically been trying to clean everything up. We put up and installed security cameras around the home and lights," said Nakea Darisaw.

She and her children worked Thursday to scrub the spray paint off the family's cars.

Darisaw said her fellow church members helped clean up the paint on the home.

Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the family said someone crept into their yard and vandalized the home and cars by busting out the windshields and spray-painting racial slurs.

Word of what happened spread quickly and there was a GoFundMe page set up for the family. It has raised about $8,000.

Although the family has received lots of support on social media, they said there are also those who are accusing the family of doing this themselves.

"People are trying to say that I was trying to commit insurance fraud, but I don't have to commit any kind of fraud,” said Darisaw. "I work hard every single day for everything I have and there's no way, I’m going to damage something that I worked so hard for or to make my kids feel afraid. That's not the type of person that I am."

Deputies said they are still investigating.



