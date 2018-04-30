0 'No one is going to force me out," says woman whose home, car were covered in racial slurs

BELLEVIEW, Fla. - A homeowner in Marion County spent Monday cleaning up red paint that had been used to write racial slurs all over her cars and home.

"I actually passed out, 'cause we have no enemies at all. We don't really know anyone here except the people we go to church with, so this was very overwhelming for me,” said Nakea Darisaw.

The vandals also did thousands of dollars' worth of damage to the vehicles.

"Our windshields were busted on our vehicles as well and our phone lines were cut,” Darisaw said.

Darisaw said she believes the damage happened Friday night after the family returned from church or possibly early Saturday morning at her Belleview home off of Highway 25.

Now the cleanup begins.

"Well, our church members came out and they used some solution and pressure-washed it to get all the writing, the racial slurs,” Darisaw said. “I'm still going to stay in my house. I’m not going to be moving. No one is going to force me out of my house that I prayed for and sacrificed some many things to buy. I'm not going to move."

Darisaw said someone also recently put sugar in her vehicle's gas tanks. She said someone stole her four-wheelers and pressure washers.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

