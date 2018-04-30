Racially offensive fliers placed on cars at Eastern Florida State College

COCOA, Fla. - Students at a Cocoa college were shocked to find racially offensive fliers on campus.
Cocoa police said someone put the fliers on vehicles that were parked at Eastern Florida State College on Friday when there were no classes.
There were five different fliers, most of which contained an image of a swastika.
One of the fliers had a message that read, “Warning. Whites bite back and good luck putting us down.”
The fliers appear to be advertising the National Socialist Legion, an apparent neo-Nazi group.
The group’s YouTube channel contains two videos advocating white nationalist ideals.
Police said they don’t know who left the fliers, but said no law was broken and the incident falls under freedom of speech.
