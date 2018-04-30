  • Racially offensive fliers placed on cars at Eastern Florida State College

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - Students at a Cocoa college were shocked to find racially offensive fliers on campus. 

    Cocoa police said someone put the fliers on vehicles that were parked at Eastern Florida State College on Friday when there were no classes. 

    Related Headlines

    There were five different fliers, most of which contained an image of a swastika. 

    Photos: Fliers at Cocoa college (WARNING: Some may find this content offensive)

    One of the fliers had a message that read, “Warning. Whites bite back and good luck putting us down.” 

    The fliers appear to be advertising the National Socialist Legion, an apparent neo-Nazi group. 

    The group’s YouTube channel contains two videos advocating white nationalist ideals. 

    Map: Hate groups in Florida

    Police said they don’t know who left the fliers, but said no law was broken and the incident falls under freedom of speech. 

    Reporter Melonie Holt is working to get reaction from students and the school. Watch her report on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Racially offensive fliers placed on cars at Eastern Florida State College

  • Headline Goes Here

    Romantic rivalry ends with officer-involved shooting, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watch: Bear trapped in SUV in Longwood

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates went to Texas to see how they're arming teachers with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPDATE: I-95 in Brevard County reopens, but brush fire remains