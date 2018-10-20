  • International flight from Orlando makes emergency landing after cockpit window cracks

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A flight from Orlando to Iceland had to make an emergency landing Friday night after the cockpit window shattered, according to passengers and Icelandair. 

    Icelandair flight 688 made the unplanned landing at Saguenay-Bagotville Airport in rural Canada around 10:20 p.m. when the pilot noticed a crack in the window, airline officials said and flight records show. 

    The 155 passengers and seven crew members were taken to a hotel for the night, with another plane scheduled to pick them up Saturday, airline officials said. 

    Harrison Hove was on the plane when it made the emergency landing. He said the pilot told him the left window in the cockpit had shattered. 

