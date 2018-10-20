0 International flight from Orlando makes emergency landing after cockpit window cracks

ORLANDO, Fla. - A flight from Orlando to Iceland had to make an emergency landing Friday night after the cockpit window shattered, according to passengers and Icelandair.

Icelandair flight 688 made the unplanned landing at Saguenay-Bagotville Airport in rural Canada around 10:20 p.m. when the pilot noticed a crack in the window, airline officials said and flight records show.

The 155 passengers and seven crew members were taken to a hotel for the night, with another plane scheduled to pick them up Saturday, airline officials said.

Harrison Hove was on the plane when it made the emergency landing. He said the pilot told him the left window in the cockpit had shattered.

OMG cockpit window shattered in plane. Rapid descent on IcelandAir flight FI688 Orlando MCO to KEF. Emergency crews responding. Passengers are SAFE from what I can tell. I’m in main cabin. pic.twitter.com/kzLZk9wsBG — Harrison Hove (@HarrisonHove) October 20, 2018

Update: Captain says his left window shattered and had to bring us down rapidly. We had to go down immediately. “This plane is not going anywhere.” Airport police told us we cannot deplane because there is no passport control at this airport. #icelandair #orlando Flight FI688 — Harrison Hove (@HarrisonHove) October 20, 2018

An icelandair mechanic sitting in front of me says the shatter was “spectacular.” Prob meant significant? He was brought to cockpit and said the shattering was significant, main crack estimated at 20cm. pic.twitter.com/hsRMiKVZJh — Harrison Hove (@HarrisonHove) October 20, 2018

Canadian passport control is now on the Iceland Air flight that made an emergency Landing in Bagotville, Quebec, Canada. They will clear us on the plane, then we can hopefully go to a hotel? #kef #mco #orlando #reyjkavik #aviation pic.twitter.com/ySkEda2MNO — Harrison Hove (@HarrisonHove) October 20, 2018

