Invest 90-L: Season’s 1st official tropical disturbance to move across South Florida tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first official tropical disturbance of the season will move across South Florida on Tuesday evening, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

The National Hurricane Center has designated the disturbance Invest 90-L.

Doing so allows the NHC to begin more data processing of the disturbance as it moves over Florida over the next day or two.

Terry said flood watches are already in effect in South Florida.

Invest 90-L (WFTV)

The disturbance has only a 20% chance of development.

Its main threat will be heavy rain and flooding in some areas.

Expect pockets of gusty winds, especially over open waters. There could also be lightning.

Excessive rain outlook (WFTV)

Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said there will be stronger beach waves along Central Florida’s east coast this weekend.

“(The bottom line is we’ll see) off and on heavy showers for the next few days -- day and night -- and a good opportunity for needed rain,” he said. “This should kick off our summer wet season.”

Some parts of Central Florida can expect 4 to 7 inches of rainfall.

Terry and Waldenberger are in Severe Weather Center 9, tracking the disturbance.

They will provide your live updates on Channel 9 Eyewitness News, beginning at 4 p.m.

